Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
1944 - 2019
Darlene Reese Obituary
Darlene Reese

Springettsbury - Darlene E. (Axe) Reese, age 75 passed away on August 10, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Denis Reese; together they shared over 50 years of marriage.

Darlene was born on March 7, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Leroy and Myrtle (Ritz) Axe. She spent many years working as a seamstress before retiring early. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, but her favorite thing was to decorate her home for the different seasons. She and her husband were members of the Victory Club, the Hawks Club, and Hope City Church in Lancaster.

In addition to her husband Dennis, Darlene is survived by her brother Ray Axe; her sisters Donna Kleiser, Nancy Leibhart, and Yvonne Axe. She was predeceased by her parents Leroy and Myrtle.

Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of Darlene's life will be held on Friday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St. York PA 17402, with Pastor James Epperly and Pastor Jason Brett officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00-11:00AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darlene's memory can be made to Hope City Church, 1027 Dillerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
