John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Darrel L. Folkenroth


1976 - 2019
Darrel L. Folkenroth Obituary
Darrel L. Folkenroth

York - Darrel L. Folkenroth, 43, entered into rest Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home.

He was the father of Elijah A. Folkenroth and husband of Angela A. (Ream) Folkenroth.

A viewing will be held from 4-6pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. The funeral service will begin at 6pm at the funeral home with Pastors Adam Bower and Brian Connolly officiating.

Darrel was born February 25, 1976 in York. He was a member of Praise Community Church and had been the owner of Reliable Moving and Labor.

Darrel is survived by his son, his wife, and loving extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made for the family through Praise Community Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
