Darrell G. Howe
York - Darrell G. Howe, 80, of York, entered into rest Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Marjorie (Sleeger) Howe for 56 years.
Darrell was born December 19, 1938 in Hershey, PA to the late LeRoy E. "Bud" Howe and Sara (Shaffer) Howe. He was a 1956 graduate of Carlisle High School, and served in the US Air Force from 1956-1960.
Mr. Howe was employed with Howe's Gulf Service, United Parcel Service, Snap-On Tool Corp., NAPA Auto Parts, Carl Beasley Ford, Francis for Fords, finally retiring in 2004.
Darrell's interests included sports cars, camping, horseback riding, shooting sporting clays, and watching NASCAR races.
He was a member of Hawk Gunning Club.
In addition to his wife, Marjorie, Mr. Howe is survived by his sister, Beth Shearer (Dennis), and Brothers-in-law George F. Sleeger, Jr. (Donna Medeiros), and Jeffry L. Sleeger (Nancy); and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held 12-1pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mount Rose Ave. York. A memorial service will follow beginning at 1:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Atlantic English Springer Spaniel Rescue, http://www.maessr.org/ or PO Box 807
Goochland, VA 23063.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019