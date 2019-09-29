Resources
Darrell S. "Zip" Morelock

Darrell S. "Zip" Morelock Obituary
Darrell S. 'Zip' Morelock

Dover - Darrell S. 'Zip' Morelock, 63, of Dover, Pa (formerly of West York), passed away at his home on Monday, August, 19, 2019.

Born on February 7, 1956 in Hanover, Pa; he was the son of Richard and Mary (Wetzel) Morelock.

He attended Spring Grove High School. He was a proud member of Prince Athletic Association and West Manchester VFW 7374 Pool League. He retired in 2016, after 42 years of CNC operating at Johnson Controls in York, Pa. He enjoyed time at Lake Redman bass fishing in his boat, playing practical jokes on his 2 grandchildren, and decorating for holidays.

In addition to his parents, Zip is survived by his companion Holly Bull and in the memories of family and friends.

He donated his body to medical research through Science Care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Holly Bull, P.O. Box 234, Dover, Pa 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
