Darrell Scott Morelock


1956 - 2019
Darrell Scott Morelock Obituary
Darrell Scott Morelock

Dover - Darrell Scott Morelock, 63, passed away at his home in Dover, Pennsylvania on August 19, 2019.

He was the son of Richard and Mary Morelock of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.

He was retired from Johnson Control after 43 years of service. Darrell had a rare blood disease,

Multiple Myeloma, and gave his body to Science Care in hopes of helping someone else with this disease.

He loved fishing and playing in a pool league.

He is survived by his parents, friend Holly Bull, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
