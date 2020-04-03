|
Darryl C. Rosier
York - Darryl C. Rosier, 77, loving husband, devoted father and entertainer, took his final bow on Tuesday March 31, 2020. A lifelong York resident, Darryl was born March 31, 1943 to Charles and Sarah Ethel (Wedlock) Rosier, attended Central High School and served in the US Army during the Cuban Crisis. Together with his devoted wife of 55 years, Belita (Hirt) Rosier, he raised his family of 3 sons and a daughter with an iron fist and a big heart. He worked as an assembler for Lyon Metal and later retired from Conductive Technology (Top Flight) as a pressman. One of his proudest accomplishments was creating The Enchanting Rosiers' Magic and Illusion Show, and with Belita, Duane, Darin, Chris and Janine, performed all over York County and the East coast for over 18 years.
A true family man, Darryl adored his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. You would often find him at his kitchen table with his family who dropped by to visit. Darryl possessed a true "gift of gab", befriending anyone he lived near, bumped into or worked with. He accumulated many work wives over the years and met with them even after retirement. He had a crazy sense of humor and patrolled family functions diligently as the soda can police, punishing offenders who left half-empty cans around the house. He was a huge Disney and Redskins fan, and loved snuzzling his two kitties, Mickey and Minnie.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later this Spring.
Darryl is also survived by his children: Duane A. Rosier and wife Jennifer, Darin E. Rosier, Janine Y. Johns and husband Michael, daughter-in-law Shauna Rosier; four grandchildren: Ashley McLean and husband Andrew, Seth Rosier, Samantha Rosier and partner William, and Laney Rosier, two great grandchildren: Rayne Rosier and Lucas Kerr; siblings: Corrine Alloway and husband Richard, Leland Rosier and wife Rosemary, James Rosier and wife Venus, and sister-in-law Joyce Rosier. Darryl was preceded in death by his son Christopher Rosier and brother Charles Rosier.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020