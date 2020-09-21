1/1
Darryl L. Bloss
Mt. Wolf - Darryl Lee Bloss, 58, of Mt. Wolf, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Bloss was born November 18, 1961 in York the son of the late Ronald E. Bloss, Sr. and Joann Shettel Bloss.

He was employed at Georgia Pacific for over 35 years, a member of Wago Club, Firemans Club, Strinestown Gun Club and UAW Steelworkers Union. Darryl coached NEMAA baseball, NEYSA soccer, managed and played for Cly Baseball & Georgia Pacific softball. He enjoyed go-kart racing, golf, and spending time in the mountains and the river.

Mr. Bloss is survived by his sons, Brent A. Bloss and his fiancé Trisha, Devyn L. Bloss; daughter, Madison J. Bloss; grandchildren, Emma V. Bloss and Cassidy J. Bloss; four brothers, Ronald Bloss, Jr., Jeffrey Bloss and wife Audra, Kelly Bloss and wife Dawn, David Bloss and wife Carinna; a sister, Tina Marie Rohrbaugh and husband Denny; 4 step grandchildren, Parker Hrubochak, Lily and Bryer Roth, Dakota Stephenson; and partner Sherry Stephenson.

A viewing will be held, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Autism York Group, PO Box 7322, York, PA 17404.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 87 S. Main St. Mt. Wolf.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
