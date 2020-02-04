|
Darvin Grove
Dillsburg - Darvin J. Grove, 79, of Dillsburg passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Thornwald Nursing Home, Carlisle.
Darvin was a retired machinist for Caterpillar, Inc., York.
Darvin is survived by his wife of 55 years, June M. Grove; three daughters, Brenda S. Grim (Troy) of East Berlin, Karen E. Kreiger (Lance) of Dover, Rena' L. Crisamore (David) of Wellsville; two brothers, Sherman M. Grove of New Oxford, Leon M. Grove of Dover; one sister, Frances E. Kunkle of Dover; two grandchildren, Cory and Courtney; one step-grandchild, Vanessa; and two step-great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Landon. Darvin was preceded in death by a sister, Aquilla R. Lick.
Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9-10 am at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held in the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery, Dillsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery Assoc., c/o Elwood Myers, 1244 Bragtown Rd., Dillsburg, PA 17019 or the Dillsburg Farmers Fair Assoc., P.O. Box 502, Dillsburg, PA 17019.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020