Daryl Kinard
York - Daryl Kinard, age 70, passed away on July 14, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of Carol D. (Barton) Kinard; together they shared over 18 years of marriage.
Daryl was born in York on March 21, 1949 and was the son of the late Dale and Gloria (Shue) Kinard. He graduated from West York High School class of 1968 and proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked for Caterpillar Inc. in York for over 30 years prior to retiring and was a proud member of the UAW and VFW Post 1745.
In addition to his wife Carol; he is survived by his son Daryl Kinard Jr. and wife Amanda, his step-daughters Mindy Ford and Heather Mills and husband Eric, his stepson Tripper Shire and wife Colby, 3 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Lisa Randisi and Jenny May and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Larry Kinard and his sister Monica McKeever.
A viewing in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday from 9:00-10:00AM AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. A graveside service will be held privately by the family at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy PA 17552.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 16, 2019