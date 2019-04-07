Daryl L. "Cookie" Fleming



Springettsbury Twp. - Daryl L. "Cookie" (Manspeaker) Fleming, age 76, of Springettsbury Township, York passed away on April 5, 2019 at her residence. She was the loving wife of Kenneth "Pete" Fleming for 36 years.



Born on July 19, 1942 in York, a daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (Sterner) Manspeaker, she retired from Osram Sylvania after 21 years of employment.



Mrs. Fleming often said that her happiest years of life were the 11 years she spent with her husband at Bethany Beach. She enjoyed flounder fishing and crabbing at Indian River Inlet and had received a Delaware Citation for catching a flounder that weighed nine pounds. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren on the boat, shopping, going to yard sales, playing the slots, and going away for girl's weekends.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Fleming is survived by two sons, Jeff Swemley, and his wife Kathy, and Scott Swemley; a daughter, Lori Lehman, and her husband Scott; three grandchildren, Greg Lehman, and his wife Sarah, Justin Lehman, and his wife Sheena, and Abby Lehman; four great grandchildren; two step daughters, Cherie Minnich, and her husband Wilbur, and Carol Brown; two step grandchildren, Shawn Minnich, and his wife Sara, and Tara Scott, and her husband TaMar; four step great grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnye Bell and Peggy Milordi; and a brother, Wally Manspeaker.



A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Steven Livermore officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Fleming may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road Suite 1, York, PA 17404, or to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.



