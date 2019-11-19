|
|
Daryl R. Lewis
York - Daryl Ray Lewis of York was 56 and died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at York Hospital.
He was a son of the late Orval and Catherine (Hale) Lewis. Daryl is survived by his siblings, Robin Konrad, Stephan Tod Lewis, George Lewis, and Teresa Hood, as well as extended family members.
Daryl enjoyed NASCAR, rock and roll music, and the company of friends. He worked in construction and as a handyman most of his life.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to the Salvation Army, 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019