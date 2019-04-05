|
|
Daryl R. Wilhelm
Glen Rock - Daryl R. Wilhelm, 75, died Monday April 1, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday April 8, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. George Schneider officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the Funeral Home. Masonic Rites by the Shrewsbury Lodge 423 F&AM will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday.
Daryl was born on May 17, 1943 and was a son of the late Raymond E. "Andy" and Margaret E. (Linch) Wilhelm.
He graduated in 1962 from Susquehannock High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He had worked in the Parts Department at Caterpillar, Inc. in York for over 30 years, retiring in 1996, following which he worked as a ground's keeper "Divot Technician" at the Bon Air Country Club for several years.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, Associate Member of the Glen Rock Carolers Association, Shrewsbury Lodge #423 F&AM, Tall Cedars of Lebanon York Forrest #30, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Harrisburg Consistory, the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403, Region 8 UAW and the York County Parks.
He leaves two daughters, Darla A. Wilhelm and Deena A. Wojtkowiak both of Glen Rock, a grandchild, Morgan Farace and long-time companion Sandy Fair of Glen Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Rock Carolers Association, c/o Robert Nicklow, 4079 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019