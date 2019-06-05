Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Thompson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daryl Thompson Obituary
Daryl Thompson

Fayetteville - Daryl Steven Thompson, 58, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Lake Heritage in Gettysburg and Littlestown, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home. Born April 25, 1961 at the US Naval base in Ankara, Turkey, he was the son of Perry D. and Gloria J. Thompson of New Park, PA. Daryl was a 1979 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School. A US Army veteran, Daryl served honorably from 1986 - 1988. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern College and a Master of Science degree from McDaniel College. He was most recently employed by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit as a Behavior Interventionist at Franklin Learning Center for the past four years. He had been employed by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit from 2003-2019.

Daryl is survived by his wife, Suzanne, whom he married February 11, 1989; two sons, Andrew J. Thompson (Jenna) and Jacob A. Thompson (Maddy); his sister, Lori Jones (Nigel) of Frederick, MD; his nephew, Ryan Jones (Sandy); and his niece, Maegan Jones. Also surviving are his aunt and uncle, Roger and Cordie Thompson of Red Lion, PA, his mother-in-law Ruth Pautenis of York Springs, PA, and his sister-in-law Daena Creel (David) of York Springs, PA.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Chris Thomas, St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Littlestown, PA, will officiate. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now