Daryl Thompson
Fayetteville - Daryl Steven Thompson, 58, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Lake Heritage in Gettysburg and Littlestown, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home. Born April 25, 1961 at the US Naval base in Ankara, Turkey, he was the son of Perry D. and Gloria J. Thompson of New Park, PA. Daryl was a 1979 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School. A US Army veteran, Daryl served honorably from 1986 - 1988. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern College and a Master of Science degree from McDaniel College. He was most recently employed by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit as a Behavior Interventionist at Franklin Learning Center for the past four years. He had been employed by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit from 2003-2019.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Suzanne, whom he married February 11, 1989; two sons, Andrew J. Thompson (Jenna) and Jacob A. Thompson (Maddy); his sister, Lori Jones (Nigel) of Frederick, MD; his nephew, Ryan Jones (Sandy); and his niece, Maegan Jones. Also surviving are his aunt and uncle, Roger and Cordie Thompson of Red Lion, PA, his mother-in-law Ruth Pautenis of York Springs, PA, and his sister-in-law Daena Creel (David) of York Springs, PA.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Chris Thomas, St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Littlestown, PA, will officiate. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019