Daune M. Filmore
Red Lion - Daune M. (Silar) Filmore, 78, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Salem Community Cemetery.
Born on May 17, 1941 in Lower Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Quentin R. and Emma D. (Graham) Silar. Daune was a machine operator for Tate Flooring until her retirement.
Daune enjoyed hunting arrowheads as a child and was an avid water skier. She also enjoyed shopping and yard sales. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Daune is survived by her son, Todd Filmore and his wife, Shelly of Craley; two daughters, Tracie Filmore of Red Lion and Theresa Redifer of Red Lion; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Todd Filmore, Jr.; and brother, Gary Silar.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019