Daune M. Ortman
Daune M. Ortman, 79, of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald Ortman, who preceded her in death in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Brad Oberdorff. Born in Lower Windsor Township, Daune was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Silar) Oberdorff.
Daune retired from Kahn Lucas after nearly 45 years where she was employed as a payroll clerk. Following her retirement, she worked as a server at Willow Valley, where she also volunteered. Daune was a devoted member of the Conestoga United Methodist Church. Daune enjoyed gardening, bird watching, taking walks, visiting the mountains with her family, and spending time with her cherished grandchildren.
Daune is survived by her children, Terri Ortman, of Columbia; Donnie, husband of Natalie Ortman, of New Providence; Chip, husband of Donna Ortman, of Columbia; Chad, husband of Corinne Ortman, of Willow Street; her grandchildren, Corey, Lisa, Nick, Kirsten, Tara, Cheyenne, and Cole; her great grandchildren, Arlo, Logan, and Ella; her sisters, Gloria Millar, of Columbia; and Tina, wife of Jimmy Schopf, of Long Level; along with many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
A Graveside Service for Daune will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020