David A. Grove

David A. Grove Obituary
David A. Grove

Felton - David A. Grove (PeePaw), 65, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Bonnie S. (Jennings) Grove of Felton and shared together 45 years of marriage this November 15.

Born in York, he was the son of Nancy R. (Amspacher) Grove of Shrewsbury and the late Paul A. Grove.

David worked as a truck driver at Kinard Trucking for 33 years. He was a member of Jefferson Sportsman Association and NHRA. He attended Stewartstown Baptist Church. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed Drag racing.

In addition to his wife Bonnie and mother Nancy, he is survived by his two children David A. Grove, Jr. and his wife Sara and Ashley Grove Fiehrer and her husband Matthew; two grandchildren Gavin P. Grove and Ava Z. Grove; his favorite aunt Viola Abel; one brother in law; multiple sister-in-law's; nieces and nephews; and his three Granddogs that he loved, Henry, Bentley and Maverick.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Sportsman Association; 4707 Sportsman Club Rd., Spring Grove, PA 17362.

The Grove Family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at AseraCare Hospice York.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
