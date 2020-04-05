|
David A. Haugh
Glen Rock - David A. Haugh, 60, of Glen Rock, died of natural causes, Friday April 3, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Mary C. (Boyle) Haugh.
Following cremation, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 situation.
David was born on January 4, 1960 in York, a son of Robert E." Jake" Haugh of York and the late Rosie L. (Lane) Haugh.
He was a 1978 graduate of York Vo-Tech and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He had been employed as a mechanic at several local lawn and garden equipment businesses and automotive businesses for most of his life.
David was a member of the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403 and the Southern York County Pool League.
Besides his father, he also leaves two sisters, Ruby C. Alban (Greg) of New Freedom, Melody A. Williams (David) of Leesburg VA; two brothers, Robert Kevin Haugh of Seven Valleys and Joseph T. Haugh (Jacquelin) of Littlestown; several nieces and nephews and his beloved pets Hope and Kay Kay. He was predeceased by a brother, Malcolm Haugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020