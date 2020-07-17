1/1
David A. "Mappy" Mapstone Sr.
{ "" }
David A. "Mappy" Mapstone, Sr.

Wrightsville - David A. "Mappy" Mapstone, Sr., 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Kerry Flanagan Mapstone with whom they would have celebrated 41 years of marriage this July 21st. Born in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Long Mapstone.

A graduate of Eastern High School, Class of 1960, he retired in 2008 after 18 years of service from Graham Recycling, York, where he worked in the maintenance department. David also served his country in the Army National Guard.

In addition to his wife is his son, David A. Jr. husband of Renee Mapstone; two grandchildren, Adelyn and Tyler; brother, Frank, husband of Donna Mapstone and nephews, Robert and Carl Mapstone.

Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville PA. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.clydekraft.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
519 Walnut St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-2370
