David A. "Dave" Tracey
1955 - 2020
David A. "Dave" Tracey

Glen Rock - David A. "Dave" Tracey, 65, of Glen Rock, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Loganville.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Due to COVID-19 requirements, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. All other services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dave was born on February 14, 1955 in Parkton Maryland, a son of the late Ernest S. and Hilda (Grimm) Tracey.

He was self-employed as a Auto Mechanic, operating Dave's Garage and Body Shop for many years.

He was a social member of the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403 and the West Manchester VFW Post 7374.

Dave loved life and making people laugh.

He is survived by two daughters, Tiffany L. Emory (Cory) of Thomasville and Kelli M. Rexroth (Scott) of Loganville; four grandchildren and many brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
