David A. Wagner
David A. Wagner

Seven Valleys - David A. Wagner, 79, of Seven Valleys, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday May 1, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. His family was privileged to be by his side as he entered eternity. He was the husband of Susan J. (Gemmill) Wagner. The couple celebrated a 59th wedding anniversary on October 15, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service for will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 4:30 PM at Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock. A visitation will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at the church.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
03:30 - 04:30 PM
Glenview Alliance Church
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
Glenview Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
