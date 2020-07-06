David A. Wagner
Seven Valleys - David A. Wagner, 79, of Seven Valleys, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday May 1, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. His family was privileged to be by his side as he entered eternity. He was the husband of Susan J. (Gemmill) Wagner. The couple celebrated a 59th wedding anniversary on October 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service for will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 4:30 PM at Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock. A visitation will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at the church.
