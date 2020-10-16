David Allen EckertYork - David A. Eckert, 65, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg due to complications from liver cancer.Mr. Eckert was born in York, July 20, 1955, son of the late George and Annamae Eckert.He was a graduate of West York Senior High School, Class of 1973. He retired from Maple Press.David was a very quiet person and kept to himself. He loved dirt track racing, the Dallas Cowboys and his West York Bulldogs.Survivors include two sisters, Anne Bosserman and Ruth Hoover and her husband, Mark; four nieces and nephews, Matthew Bosserman, Amanda Leonard, Ben and Sam Hoover.Services will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.