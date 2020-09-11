David Arthur Young
Red Lion - David Arthur Young, of Red Lion, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 4:58 am at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 73. He was the companion of Deborah M. Barton of York to whom he was with for 12 years.
David was born in York on February 1, 1947 and was the son of the late Arthur B. and Victoria B. (Smith) Young. He was inducted into the United States Army in 1966 and served during the Vietnam War. David worked as a machine operator, with his last employer being Tyco Electronics from where he retired in 2009. He loved to cook, collected Hot Wheels, and was an avid NASCAR and NHRA Drag Racing fan.
Along with his long-time companion, Deborah, he leaves his two stepchildren, Michael Taylor of Red Lion and Tonia Davis Lightner and husband Dean of Mt. Wolf. He was the step grandfather to Brittany and Tyler and he also had a step great granddaughter. David has a brother, Samuel B. Young of Red Lion and a sister, Kay M. Grimm and her husband Scott of Spring Grove as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy A. Johnson who entered into rest on September 21, 2015.
A viewing will be on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for David will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Rev. David D. Tietje, pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Windsor Cemetery, with full military rites offered by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
As mandated by the governor, masks and social distancing will be observed at the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory, may be offered to: York Health Foundation, Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke St., York, PA 17401.
To leave online condolences, please visit: www.BurgFuneralHome.com