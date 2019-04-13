|
David B. Arnold
Dover - David B. Arnold, 61, entered into rest at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Jodi (Thomas) Arnold. The couple celebrated 33 years of marriage on May 11, 2018.
Born May 26, 1957 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Claude L. and Janet (Miller) Arnold.
David graduated in 1975 from Parkland High School in Allentown. He earned a B.S. in Outdoor Recreation from Penn State University, graduating in 1979.
David had 15 years of service with the YMCA, the last five of which he served as VP of the York YMCA. He was also instrumental in establishing the Bob Hoffman YMCA in Dover in 1985. In 1996, David started his own real estate investment corporation, Homeco, Inc.
David volunteered as an EMT for over 15 years with Whitehall Ambulance in Allentown and Dover Ambulance. His experience as an EMT allowed him to deliver his daughter, Jessica, at the York Hospital, something he was extremely proud of. He was a member of the Allentown Cave Rescue Team and an original member of the Greater Allentown Grotto. David was a white water enthusiast and member of the Conewago Canoe Club. He hiked all the Pennsylvania portion of the Appalachian Trail and surrounding states.
David was an advocate for the MS Society and participated in the MS Bike Tour for five years in which he was one of the top ten fundraisers.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Jessica L. Miller and husband, Isaac of Roanoke, VA; his sister, Bonnie Lynn of Gilbertsville; nephews, Joshua and Tyler; and niece, Brianna.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service to celebrate David's life at 12 noon on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, with the visitation to follow. Officiating will be the Rev. Brett Ayers. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Area Ambulance Club, Inc., 40 E. Canal St., Dover, PA 17315; or the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019