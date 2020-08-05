1/1
David C. Miley Sr.
David C. Miley, Sr.

Springettsbury Twp. - David C. Miley, Sr., age 70, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 5:30 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born October 21, 1949 in York, a son of the late Glenn C. Miley, Sr. and Martha (Bates) Flanagan, he had worked for Caterpillar and later as a delivery driver and warehouse operator for Brewery Products, before retiring in 2010. He also served in the US Navy at Keyport, Washington during the Vietnam War. He was a proud father of his two sons. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing and watching golf, and breakfast out with his family and friends.

Mr. Miley is survived by two sons, David C. Miley, Jr., and his husband John D. Stonemetz, of York, and Donald E. Miley, of New Albany, PA; two brothers, Glenn C. Miley, Jr. and his wife, Cheri of York., and Dennis Miley and his wife, Susan of York; two sisters, Glenda Trimmer and her husband, Ray of Lancaster, Jeannie Antonucci and her husband, Sandy of Steamboat Springs, CO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with flag presentation by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
