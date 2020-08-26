David D. McDaniel "Butch Mack"York - David D. McDaniel, 75, passed away at home on August 24, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones. He was the loving husband of Carol McDaniel (Rhoads) for 30 years.David "Butch" was a big part of the Legendary "Mack's Ice Cream" in Spry, PA. A York county tradition started by his parents in 1935. He was the baby of 9 "Mack kids." He also had a location in Rehoboth Beach, DE for 27 years.He loved seeing the smiles as he served up his families' homemade ice cream to many generations of loyal customers!He loved unconditionally and was always there for anyone that needed help. Bringing joy to others is what made him smile!After retiring from Mack's, he became a driver for Country Meadows Retirement Community. For 12 years he drove residents to their appointments. All the residents and coworkers fell in love with his contagious smile and always cheerful demeanor!The highlight of his life was definitely his family!He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Carol McDaniel (Rhoads); His children, Mark McDaniel, Christine Dunne (McDaniel), and Amy Godwin (McDaniel); Her children, John Gettys, Jr. and Julie Rupp; Eight grandchildren, and 5 Great grandchildren. He also has 7 surviving brothers and sisters.He was preceded in death by one grandson, Tony Godwin, and one brother, Jim McDaniel.Thank you to Hospice and Community Care for their assistance in his final days.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey, PA.With all the COVID restrictions, the family has decided to have an Outdoor Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 12th between the hours of 1 and 5 pm. We will be hosting an outdoor open house (at a family member's home) Feel free to stop by and share the laughs as we remember him. Please contact a family member for details on location.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.