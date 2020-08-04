1/1
David E. Beaverson
1959 - 2020
David E. Beaverson

York - David Eugene Beaverson, 61, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center.

David was born in Red Lion to Richard Beaverson and the late LaTheda (Smith) Beaverson on April 13, 1959.

He graduated from Red Lion Senior High School and Millersville University where he majored in music education. David excelled in the alto saxophone, but was prolific in many instruments.

His passion was teaching people about music and life. "Beav", as he was affectionately known, spent thirty years as music teacher and band director at Edgar Fahs Smith middle school in the York City school district. The rapport he was able to develop and maintain with others was unprecedented. He had the most unique and creative way to reach people bridging the gap between teachers and students. He was able to reach all in the school system, including parents, successfully leading them to stronger relationships. His Smith Middle School concerts were extraordinary.

Beav was known for his sense of humor, and his strong ability to confuse teachers and administrators.

He enjoyed traveling to craft beer festivals and playing golf and softball. Beav also enjoyed sharing music with friends, listening to everything from Rimsky Korsakov to Sting, Nora Jones, Joni Mitchell and the Puppini Sisters.

Beav will be missed for his incredible wit, amazing memory, creative teaching skills and his intellectual capabilities. His loyalty and dedication to the people he loved was exponential.

Along with his father David is survided by his sister, Lona Arnold (Windsor), nephews Jared Arnold and Justin Arnold, his wife Tammy and their children Amber, Ashley and Brandon Arnold.

Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the service will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Send condolences at Heffnercare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
