David E. Diehl
YORK - David E. Diehl, 59, of York, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home. He was the spouse of Robert Johnson.
David was born March 18, 1961 in York and was the son of Donald and Norma (Leakway) Diehl of Dover.
In 1979 he graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester. David continued his education and later graduated from West Chester University with his Bachelors Degree and Ohio University with his Masters Degree. He was employed by Dallastown Area School District for 34 years as high school orchestra director before retiring in 2019. Most recently he was the choir director at York First Church of the Brethren, was a private music teacher and played with the York Symphony and the Harrisburg Symphony. He was a member PMEA and PADESTA.
In addition to his spouse, David is survived by his brother, Terry L. Diehl and his wife Debra of Dover, niece, Heather Diehl and nephew Matthew Diehl and his wife Jennifer.
Out of concern for the public and due to the current pandemic, services for David will be scheduled in the spring or summer of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Aseracare Hospice Care, 984 Loucks Road, York, PA. 17404.
