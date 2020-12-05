David E. GlatfelterYork - David E. Glatfelter, 87, of York, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at York Hospital. He is the husband of Patricia A. (Baker) Glatfelter. Dave and Pat celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on May 17, 2020.Born May 18, 1933 in York, Dave was the son of the late Paul and Mabel (Baugher) Glatfelter.Dave served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Cole-Steel as a spray painter.Dave was a member of numerous social clubs in York. He was an avid softball player and enjoyed many sports. He especially liked watching the Boston Red Sox and Celtics.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sharon and her husband, Jack Everhart, of York and Deb and her husband, Virgil Haplea, of Doylestown; a son, David Glatfelter of York; six grandchildren, Seth Everhart, Adam Everhart, Christopher Haplea, Michael Haplea, Brad Glatfelter and Jenna Mills; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Glatfelter and Philip Glatfelter; a sister, Ruth Moore; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly Glatfelter.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at noon at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave., York. Family and friends should meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Military graveside services will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to BYC Raiders, 156 S. Albemarle St., York, PA 17403.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.