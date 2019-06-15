Services
David E. "Hillbilly" "Tank" Staub

York - David E. Staub, 58, passed away June 8, 2019.

Born April 6, 1961, in York, PA, he was a son of the late Harold R. and Gertrude I. (Dallmeyer) Staub.

David loved fishing, cooking, gardening, and crabbing. He retired from the PA Farm Show Complex.

Surviving are his siblings, Carol Stambaugh of NC, William Staub of FL, Darlene Lewis of Liverpool, Catherine Parles of York, Brenda Miller of Wrightsville, Clifford Staub, and Charles Staub of East Berlin; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Harold Staub, Jr. and sisters, Marie Drennan, Louise Myers, and Joyce Loyd.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 15, 2019
