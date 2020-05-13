|
|
David E. Kottmyer
York - David E. Kottmyer, 78, of York passed away peacefully on Monday May 11, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital.
David was born on July 28, 1941 in York. Son of the late Earl and Ann (Garrett) Kottmyer, he was the devoted and loving husband of Barbara A. (Wagner) Kottmyer for 53 years. In addition to his wife, David is also survived by his daughter Kathryn A. Zuilkoski, and husband David, of Leola; his son John D. Kottmyer and wife Heather of York; four grandchildren, Caitlin and husband Kevin, Michael, Nathaniel, and Haley; and a brother, Donald Kottmyer and his wife Terry, of York. David was also blessed with a large extended family and many friends who will all cherish his memory.
David was a graduate of York High, Shippensburg University, and earned his master's degree from York College. During his career, he served as a high school teacher, accountant, chief financial officer, and ultimately, nursing home administrator at the York County Hospital and Home (Pleasant Acres).
After decades as a member of Advent Lutheran Church, he was most recently a member of Zion Lutheran Church. David was also a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity (Shippensburg), Whirlwind Travel Club, Country Club of York and York Rifle Range. Dave was a lifelong golfer spending many happy days on the links. He was also a proud Penn State football fan.
David was a U.S. Army veteran; burial will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. East York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 17, 2020