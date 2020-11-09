1/1
David E. Myers
David E. Myers

Dover - David E. Myers, 63, entered into rest at 10:23 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Toddette " Toddy " I. (Zeigler) Myers. The couple celebrated 23 years of marriage on June 23, 2020.

Born March 5, 1957 in York, David was a son of Bernetta "Bernie" J. (Einsig) Myers of York and the late Sterling "Jake" Myers.

He graduated from West York High School in 1975 and that same year, became a member of the 1000 Point Club for the West York Bulldog's varsity basketball team.

David owned and operated Myers' Electric. He previously worked for Electrovations, LWB Refractories and Pfaltzgraff.

He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791, 13th Ward Political Club and the Moose Club.

David was an avid fisherman and loyal Raider's fan. He enjoyed watching college basketball and football with an Old Milwaukee in hand. He also loved riding tractors and taking his grandchildren on John Deere gator rides.

In addition to his wife and mother, David is survived by his children, Kacie Blum and husband, David of York, Eric Humer and wife, Ashley of Sneads Ferry, NC and Zen Myers and companion, Rachel Joyner of Dover, DE; six grandchildren, Kenadie, Raegan, Gunnar, Reece, West and Avalee; a brother, Robert "Bob" Myers of York; and two sisters, Wendy Beidler of Mount Joy and Lori Yingling of York.

Services for David will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or a charity of your choice.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

