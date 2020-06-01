David E. Weiser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Weiser

Mt. Wolf - David E. "Pete" Weiser, 65, entered into rest on Saturday May 30, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley J. (Breeden) Weiser for 32 years.

He was born January 14, 1955 in York. The son of the late Samuel E. and Romaine D. (Noel) Weiser.

David worked for Weis Markets in Dover for 33 years. He was a member of the American Legion Shiloh Post 791.

Pete was the last surviving child of his parents. Those who passed before him are Theresa, Mike "Sam", Gary, Ruth, Joe, and Dan.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved