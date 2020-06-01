David E. Weiser



Mt. Wolf - David E. "Pete" Weiser, 65, entered into rest on Saturday May 30, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley J. (Breeden) Weiser for 32 years.



He was born January 14, 1955 in York. The son of the late Samuel E. and Romaine D. (Noel) Weiser.



David worked for Weis Markets in Dover for 33 years. He was a member of the American Legion Shiloh Post 791.



Pete was the last surviving child of his parents. Those who passed before him are Theresa, Mike "Sam", Gary, Ruth, Joe, and Dan.



The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements









