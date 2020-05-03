|
David Edward Sipe
York - David Edward Sipe, age 84, of York, died peacefully, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the UPMC Memorial Hospital. Born in Manchester on September 8, 1935, he was the son of the late David Edward and Naomi K. (Dellinger) Sipe. David was the loving husband and best friend of Shirley Jane (St.Ledger) Sipe, to whom he was married for 60 years.
David was a graduate of the former Manchester High School and DeVry Technical Institute. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force and the PA National Guard. David retired from Met-Ed, where he worked in utility construction and maintenance.
David enjoyed woodworking and carving. He especially enjoyed making customized canes for family and friends out of bovine parts and hand-carved handles. He was a member of the National American Cane Club where he hand-carved canes for Military Veterans, the York Carvers Club, and the PA Dutch Club. He was a former member and past Exalted Ruler of the York Elk's Lodge 213.
David was a very active member and volunteer at the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum in Lancaster where he was often seen driving his horses Ben and Sue or working in the Seed House. He was a friendly and familiar face at the museum since the '90s and loved every minute he was there. David was well-known in Manchester Township for driving Santa Claus through the township with his horse and buggy delivering hand-made Christmas ornaments to children on Christmas Eve. His other love in life was his family and the time he was able to spend with his grandsons and great-grandsons.
In addition to his wife Shirley, David is survived by his daughter Shana J. Langione, and her husband Romolo "Tony" Langione of York, his son Sean C. Sipe, and his wife Donna of East Berlin, his sister Linda M. Sipe of Manchester, his brother Ray Sipe of South Carolina, his grandsons Joseph Langione, and his wife Erin, Matthew Langione, and his wife Alison, Robbie Witmer, and Wyatt Sipe, and his great-grandsons Ryan and Drew Langione.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for David will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with a celebration of life, open to all, at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster, to be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank Davey's neighbors and friends for their support and assistance through the years.
Contributions in David's memory may be made to the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, c/o Business Manager, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or www.landisvalleymuseum.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 3 to May 5, 2020