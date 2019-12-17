Services
David Elwood Hafler

David Elwood Hafler Obituary
David Elwood Hafler

Hellam Township - David Elwood Hafler, 67 of Hellam Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 15th. He was the beloved husband of the late Deborah A. (Lowder) Hafler. The couple was married for 38 years until her passing in 2011.

Mr. Hafler was born in York and was the son of Gloria (Hollenback) Gladsky and the late Elwood David Hafler.

David worked as a roofer for most of his life. He enjoyed shooting pool, watching NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, David E. Hafler, Jr. and his wife Jennifer; granddaughters, Hannah and Hailey Hafler and grandson, Kaleb McGinnis. He is also survived by his sister, Robin Livingston.

A service to honor David's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 19th at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor Sterling E. Walsh, Jr. officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday and will begin at 9:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will be private.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
