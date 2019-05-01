|
|
David F. Martin
Red Lion - David F. Martin, 74, of Red Lion passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lorien Health Center in Columbia MD. He fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. David was the husband of Penny A. (Luce) Martin. They were married for 40 years.
David was born in York on August 25, 1945. Son of the late Blanche E. (Walter) and Willis H. Martin, Sr.
He retired after 30 years as a machinist from Caterpillar. He was the former owner of East York Towing. He attended Living Word Community Church. He was an organist for several area churches. He was the leader of the 70's band David's Mood. In his younger years he was a volunteer with the Red Lion Fire Department. He was an avid fisherman and loved traveling in his motorhome.
The viewing will be held from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.
The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Aaron Kuntz officicating.
Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, David is also survived by a son, Steven D. Martin, and wife Faithann, of Middletown. Two daughters; Joanna J. Allen and husband Shawn, of King George, VA, and Krista Tedder and husband, Duane Tough, of Baltimore, MD. One grandson and six granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a brother, Willis H. Martin, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd. Red Lion PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 1, 2019