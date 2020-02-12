|
|
David G. Miller, 78, of Lancaster, peacefully passed on February 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in York and was the son of the late Hazel E. (Desenburg) and Walter G. Miller. Dave was happily married to Bonita "Bonnie" L. (Hackman) Miller for 53 years. She survives with their daughter, Elyse "Ali" S. (Miller) Goodhart and son in-law Marc W. Goodhart, and sister in-law Terrie S. Hackman.
Dave graduated from Gettysburg College with a degree in business and continued his education with courses at Harvard Business School and
Texas A & M. He proudly ran the family business, Bush-Miller, Inc., an industrial distribution company, retiring as President in 2001.
Besides his loyalty to the family business, Dave was faithful and devoted member to Grandview United Methodist church for over 50 years. He and his wife, Bonnie were the first couple to be married in the new sanctuary of the church by his father in-law, Reverend Warren L. Hackman, Bonnie's father. It was his admiration and love for his in-laws that inspired his gift of the Reverend Warren L. Hackman Memorial Garden to honor his father in-law, and the purchase of a beautiful baby grand piano for the church in honor of his mother in-law, a pianist. After retiring, Dave happily and excitedly joined the church choir where he found such joy singing with his daughter and church friends.
Dave enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, with some of his favorite trips being an African safari, truly witnessing the circle of life, beautiful Bhutan, and enchanting South East Asia. However, during his daughter's early years you would find him coaching softball and never having missed a cheerleading event or competition. He enjoyed teaching her to ski at two years old by holding her between his legs and flying down the mountains, leading to twenty years later racing down the mountains out west with Ali and Marc. In his later years he loved to spend time at their family beach house in Spring Lake, NJ- again, spending valuable quality time with family and friends.
The most important part of Dave's life was family. He was Dad to Ali, but "Daddy Dave" to her close circle of "sisters," and his most coveted roll, "Grandpa Dave!" Dave could instantly connect with anyone- from the twinkle in his eye to his adoring laugh and smile that is unforgettable. This blessed him with so many loving family and friends from literally all over the world. Not just friends, but lifelong cherished relationships. The wonderful stories shared by loved ones has greatly helped the family laugh and smile through the tears of Dave's passing.
Surviving in addition to his immediate family is Dave and Bonnie's adopted Karen Burmese family from Burma which united them through the Grandview United Methodist Church. They proudly became the American parents to Ler La and Play Bu Chastain, and Grandpa and Grandma to their children Christina, Jacob, Victoria Chastain, and their cousins, Ester and Tha Tyue Massfield. He is also survived by a sister in-law Judith Miller, York. He was preceded in death by his brother, John M. Miller.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate and rejoice in Dave's life at his Memorial Service on May 2nd, 2020 at Grandview United Methodist Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Internment will be immediately following the service in the Memorial Garden, followed by a luncheon at the home of Dave and Bonnie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandview Untied Methodist Church at the above address. Dave's obituary will run again in the Lancaster and York papers two weeks prior to his Memorial Service, and will include an exact time and any additional service information.
To leave on online condolence, please visit: www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020