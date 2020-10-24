David Godfrey
York - David S. Godfrey, 91 of York passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Ruth E. (Miller) Godfrey.
Born May 26, 1929 in York, he was a son of the late Paul E. and Mary L. (Fitz) Godfrey.
David was a faithful member of New Fairview Church of the Brethren where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and Trustee. He also sang in the New Fariview Men's Quartet for over 50 years. A skilled farmer, he owned and operated a vegetable farm while tending stands at Central and Eastern Markets until his retirement in 1993. David enjoyed trips to Potter County where he was a charter member of Happy Cousins Camp. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends and anyone he would meet.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Godfrey is survived by 3 children: Jeanne Stremmel and her husband, Eugene of York, Joanne Godfrey of York and Janice Kern and her husband, Michael of Spring Grove.; 6 grandchildren: Andrea, Amy, Jennifer, Erin, Dan and Ryan; 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his step-father, John McWilliams and 3 sisters: Eva Hartman, Ruth Cleaver and Theda Myers.
A funeral service to celebrate David's life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 28th at New Farview Church of the Brethren; 1873 New Farview Church Rd. in York with Pastor Paul Bentzel and Pastor Roland Hoet officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Wednesday from 9:30am until the start of the service at the church. The wearing of facemasks is required by all in attendance.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to The Lehman Center; 400 W. Market St.; York, PA 17401.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.
