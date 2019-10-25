|
David Hoover
York - David B. Hoover, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 23, 2019. He will be remembered for his unselfish, compassionate, and heartfelt acts of kindness. He is survived by his four sons, Mark, Stephen and Daryl of York, and Keith of Bedford, and wife, Patricia (Wright) Hoover. He is also survived by his sister, Carol J. Hoover of Lineboro, Maryland, several nephews and their families. He was predeceased in death by wife, JoAnn (Snyder) and sisters, Dorothy Hoover, Marguarite Rossell, Francis Hodson, Grace Schelegel, and brother, Stanley.
David was born in Heidelberg Township, York County, on August 11, 1932 to parents, Lettie (Baugher) Hoover and Luther E. Hoover. He graduated from West York High School in 1950 and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1954. He served in the U. S Navy from 1955 to 1957. He was employed at Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta, PA retiring after 40 years of service.
David was a member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren where he served in many leadership roles. He then became a member of York First Church of the Brethren, where he served as deacon, church board member, associate moderator and Sunday school teacher. He also attended Druck Valley United Methodist Church. He served as Cub master for the Cub scouts in Hellam for five years. He was a member of Kreutz Creek Valley Lions Club from 1970 to time of his death. He held various positions including president and served on the District 14-C cabinet. For his dedication to the Lions he received the Melvin Jones Fellow award.
He enjoyed include wood working, reading and gardening and just being outdoors. He volunteered at Beacon Lodge Camp for the Blind and many other activities throughout his life.
A funeral service will take place at First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Road, York, on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00 am with Joel Gibbel officiating. A viewing will be held at 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be presented to the Kreutz Creek Lions Club, Scholarship Fund, 52 South Broad Street, Hellam, Pa 17406 or to the York First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Road, York, PA or Druck Valley United Methodist Church, 4457 Druck Valley Road, Hellam, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
