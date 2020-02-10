|
David I. Sharpe
York - David I. Sharpe entered into rest on February 8, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Kelly Drive. He was the husband of Eleanor J. Sharpe who predeceased him in 2007. David was born on June 27, 1928 in Windber, PA, son of the late Thomas and Audrey (Grove) Sharpe.
David started a career in banking in Johnstown, PA, at the U.S. National Bank as a trust officer. He was the first trust officer at the Bank of Hanover, and then Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Officer at the York Bank and Trust Co. He was also Treasurer of the J. E. Baker Co.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Johnstown Jaycees, president of the Hanover Rotary Club in 1967, and chairman of the Hanover Chapter of the American Red Cross. He served as president and board member of the York Symphony, and was the first president of the York Foundation. David was a onetime member of the Lafayette Club, a member of the Rotary Club of York, a Paul Harris Fellow and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. David was a Penn State Master Gardener with 3,300 volunteer hours and volunteered at the Margaret Moul Home. He was an avid gardener throughout his life including the cultivation of bonsai. He carved all types of birds and duck decoys and enjoyed painting, too.
David is survived by his son Peter and his wife Patricia of Bradley Beach, NJ, son Timothy of Wilmington, DE, son Kevin and his wife Kate of Baldwin, MD and grandchildren, Chloe, Brett, Amanda and William and by his brother Thomas and his wife Barbara of Johnstown, PA.
In celebration of David's life, a viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York. Another viewing is scheduled at Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market St, York on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM, then burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Chuck Sprenkle.
Charitable contributions may be made in his memory to Asbury UM Church, 340 E. Market St., York, PA 17403
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020