David J Blue, 71, passed away at home September 21, 2020 surrounded by love and family.



Born in Morgantown, West Virginia March 8, 1949, David was the son of the late Melbourne Ralph and Thelma Kathleen (Eddy) Blue. He is preceded in death by his dear son, Jeffrey Daniel Blue (1978-2015). David served as an electrician in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1974 and was a retired electrician from Caterpillar in York.



David was a model train collector and avid reader. He had a love for the outdoors, muscle cars, and 4-wheeling. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 5 grandchildren.



He is survived by his daughter, Cassady Krinock (Blue) and spouse Christopher, along with grandchildren Elias Blue, Kohen Krinock, Ayda Blue, and step-grandchildren Marisa and Gianna Krinock. David was a supportive father and devoted grandfather, rarely missing a school or sporting event. Whether it was a volleyball, basketball, or baseball game he was their loudest fan. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends. His loss will be felt immensely by all.



In accordance with David's wishes, there will be no service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to donate to the World Literacy Foundation in his memory.









