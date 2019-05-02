Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Bellevue Heights Church
9440 W. Hutton Dr.
Sun City, PA
View Map
Resources
1921 - 2019
- - Pastor David J Burrows entered his eternal home on April 16 2019, at Royal Oaks Care Center. He was born in Portadown, Northern Ireland on March 31st 1921, the first born of Lynn and Minnie Burrows. He attended the Public School System, Technical College, and Emmanuel Theological College in Birkenhead, England. He immigrated to the United States with his wife Mena and his son Robert Alan. They arrived at Ellis Island on Valentine's Day 1951.

He was ordained into the American Baptist Churches in 1952. He completed 55 years in the active ministry serving six churches in Pennsylvania and Arizona, retiring in 1986 as Pastor Emeritus of Bellevue Heights Church Sun City, Arizona. He served as Pastor of Tioga - Hammond - Middleberry Church from 1951 until 1954, the Wellsboro First Baptist from 1954 until 1960, and he served as Senior High Director at Camp Canton.

He is preceded in his death by his wife of 60 years, Mena Burrows. He is survived by his three sons, Alan David and Peter residing in Pennsylvania, his daughter Lynne residing in California, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his brother, niece and nephew residing in Northern Ireland.

Service will be held at Bellview Baptist Church in Sun City, AZ on May 8th.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Benevilla PO Box 8450 Surprise AZ 85374 www.benevilla.org

Pastor David's last message: "To be continued…!"
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019
