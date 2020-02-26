Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Cummings Obituary
David J. Cummings

York - David J. Cummings, 65, entered into rest on Monday February 24, 2020 at York Hospital.

He was born May 21, 1954 in Williamsport. The son of Dean B. Cummings of York and the late Mary R. (Spittle) Cummings.

David worked at Boscov's Department Store at various jobs including security.

Including his father, David is also survived by two brothers: Robert P. Cummings and his wife Chris of Dover, Ronald D. Cummings and his wife Tina of York.

The services will be at the convenience of the family with burial in Mt. Rose Cemetery.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -