David J. Cummings
York - David J. Cummings, 65, entered into rest on Monday February 24, 2020 at York Hospital.
He was born May 21, 1954 in Williamsport. The son of Dean B. Cummings of York and the late Mary R. (Spittle) Cummings.
David worked at Boscov's Department Store at various jobs including security.
Including his father, David is also survived by two brothers: Robert P. Cummings and his wife Chris of Dover, Ronald D. Cummings and his wife Tina of York.
The services will be at the convenience of the family with burial in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020