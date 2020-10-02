1/1
David J. Logan M.D.
David J. Logan, MD

YORK - David J. Logan, MD, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home. He was the very devoted husband of Ruth Ann (Baird) Logan to whom he was married for 55 years.

A viewing will be held from 4PM-6PM, Friday October 9th at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York, Pa 17408. A Graveside Service will be 9AM, Saturday October 10th in Red Lion Cemetery, East Gay Street Extended, Red Lion, Pa 17356. Following the graveside service, A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:15AM at North York Gospel Chapel, 2854 Lewisberry Rd, York, Pa 17404.

Born March 27, 1938 in Zambia, Africa, he was a son of the late Wallace F. and Ruth V. (Sacher) Logan.

He sought to spend as much time as possible serving others and his Savior whom he loved. His life of ministries included serving as an elder at North York Gospel Chapel as well as in music and concert ministry. He also designed cards combining Bible verses and photos he had taken. He served as a physician and surgeon in Zambia and various hospitals in the U.S., the last of which was Wellspan York Hospital where he worked in both Emergency and Occupational Medicine. His days were filled with joy and bringing laughter to others.

In addition to his wife, Dr. Logan is also survived by his daughter, Grace E. Irwin and husband, Josh of York; seven grandchildren, Vivienne, Jasalyn, Jace, Calista, Gianna, Dax and Beau; two sisters, Esther J. Howell and Eleanor D. Sims both of Pittsboro, NC and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul W. F. Logan and three sisters, Frances F. Iler, Viola R. Young and Grace L. Croudace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Missions In Many Lands, 2751 18th Ave, Wall Township, NJ 07719. www.cmml.us

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
