|
|
David Joseph Bryson
York - David Joseph Bryson, 56, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Pleasant Acres following a heroic battle with ALS. He was the significant other of Christine DeLeo with whom he spent the past 18 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Viewings will be held from 4-7:00 PM Thursday and 10-11:00 AM Friday at the Funeral Home.
Dave is survived by his mother and father, Carolyn (Lehman) Bramble and Henry "Roy" Bryson; their spouses, Forrest Bramble and Miriam Bryson respectively. His two sons, Tyler L. and wife Jennifer Bryson of Baltimore and Spencer L. and wife Mary Bryson of York. His granddaughter, Summer Bryson, daughter of Spencer and Mary, called Dave "Pop Pop"; a sister, Cyndy and husband Bill Clausen of Walhalla, SC; a nephew, Christopher Souders of Edgewood, MD; and an uncle Thomas Lehman and wife Pamela of Baltimore, MD.
Born September 18, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a 1980 graduate of Perry Hall High School. Dave was a Founding Partner/VP of Service for DOCEO Office Solutions until his ALS diagnosis in 2015. Prior to DOCEO, David had worked at Innovative Copy Products and Advance Business Systems. Dave was a member of the Miami Dolphins Fan Club and an avid Oriole's fan. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, having once bowled a perfect 300. Music was a big part of David's life and he loved his time as a drummer and sometimes vocalist in a band. His sense of humor and generous spirit were well known to family and friends, and he loved to make people laugh.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 3, 2019