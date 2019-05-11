David Kann



Spring Grove - David D. Kann Sr., age 79, passed away at home with his family by his side on May 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Gladfelter) Kann; together they shared over 55 years of marriage.



David was born in York on January 4, 1940 and was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Erma (Fetrow) Kann. He graduated from Dover Area High School class of 1957. He worked as a Dairy Farmer all of his life until he retired.



In addition to his wife Judy; he is survived by his son David D. Kann Jr. and wife Maria of Dover; his daughter Elizabeth Zumbrum and husband Craig of Spring Grove and his grandchildren Katie, Julia, Evan, Faith and Lauren. He is also survived by his brothers Raymond Jr., Kenneth, John, Curt and Joe Kann; his sister Lois Conway and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael Kann and his brother Donald Kann.



A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 47 Hanover St., Codorus (Jefferson) PA 17311 with Rev. Diane Bentley officiating. Interment will be held privately by the family. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10-11 AM at the church.