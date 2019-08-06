|
David L. Byers
Dover - Dad, Dave, Davey, Grandpa.
David Byers passed away peacefully August 3, 2019 at home, after a long, hard-fought battle with lymphoma, at the age of 71.
David was born in Abbottstown, PA on July 29, 1948. He graduated from New Oxford High School in 1966 and attended The Art Institute in Pittsburgh, PA. He had a passion for art and was creating oil paintings and drawings until the end of his time with us. He enjoyed camping and fishing and shared this love with his children and grandchildren. Music was a driving force in his life and he held a world of knowledge about music and musicians. Dave worked for 20 years as a behavioral specialist at the Margaret E. Moul Home where he gave his heart to his beloved residents.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary (Gerberick) Byers. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings: Larry Byers and his wife Sue, Vickie Buckley, and Steven Byers; his children: William Stevens III, Heather Byers, Molly Gibbons and her husband Steve, and Jason Byers and his wife Kathleen Kelly; his grandchildren: Nevin Stevens, Emily Stevens, Maddison Gibbons, Braxton Gibbons, and Rowan Byers; his daughter-in-law, Alice Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, August 10th, at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen Street, Dover, PA 17315. Memorial contributions can be made in David's name to Homeland Hospice at 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019