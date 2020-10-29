1/1
David L. Cooksey
David L. Cooksey

Thomasville - David L. Cooksey, 81, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Gloria G. (Gates) Cooksey, his wife of 61 years.

David was born November 3, 1938, in Arlington, VA, the son of the late David M. and Louisa E. (Arnold) Cooksey.

David was a 1961 graduate of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed golfing, vegetable gardening, fly fishing and spending time with his family. After retirement, fly fishing the rivers in Montana were special for him.

In addition to his wife Gloria, David is survived by his children, Patricia Willis and her husband Scott, and David E. "Ted" Cooksey and his wife Theresa, all of York, and Susan Shannon and her husband Brian of East Berlin, eight grandchildren, Jordan, Shannon, Jon, Alex, Matt, Lauren, Daniel and Michael, three great grandchildren, June, Max and Vera, and a sister, Carol Swindler of Golden, CO.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
