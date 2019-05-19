Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
18 W. Main Street
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
18 W. Main Street
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Duncan


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David L. Duncan Obituary
David L. Duncan

Jacobus - David L. Duncan, 48 of Jacobus, PA passed away unexpectedly on May 7th, 2019 in Jacobus, PA.

He was born in York County on October 20, 1970, and was the son of Kenneth R. Duncan and the late Florence E. Kopf Duncan.

He graduated from Dallastown Area High School and York Vo-tech. He was employed by Mickey's Wholesale Pizza, York, PA.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother Michael R. Duncan, Aspen, Colorado and Mary Lou Hall, companion of his father, Kenneth Duncan. He is also survived by his Uncle Gary Duncan and Aunt Wanda Duncan, Lancaster, PA.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on May 25, 2019, at Grace Bible Church, 18 W. Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349. Friends may greet the family from 10:30 until the time of service.

Interment will be held privately at a future date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.