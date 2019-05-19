|
|
David L. Duncan
Jacobus - David L. Duncan, 48 of Jacobus, PA passed away unexpectedly on May 7th, 2019 in Jacobus, PA.
He was born in York County on October 20, 1970, and was the son of Kenneth R. Duncan and the late Florence E. Kopf Duncan.
He graduated from Dallastown Area High School and York Vo-tech. He was employed by Mickey's Wholesale Pizza, York, PA.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother Michael R. Duncan, Aspen, Colorado and Mary Lou Hall, companion of his father, Kenneth Duncan. He is also survived by his Uncle Gary Duncan and Aunt Wanda Duncan, Lancaster, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on May 25, 2019, at Grace Bible Church, 18 W. Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349. Friends may greet the family from 10:30 until the time of service.
Interment will be held privately at a future date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019