David L. Litsinger
York Township - David L. Litsinger, age 90, of York Township, York, died at 11:15 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hosptial. He was the husband of Carlon L. (Rinehart) Litsinger and the late Frances A. (Bolt) Litsinger.
Born February 1, 1929 in York County, a son of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Beaver) Litsinger, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Mr. Litsinger retired from Lehigh Cement Company where he worked as a plant operator and was a member of Chapel Church in Red Lion.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Litsinger is survived by a son, David L. Litsinger, Jr., and his wife Sherry of Lewisberry; two daughters, Deborah Jean Gallagher, and her husband Philip of Mount Wolf, and Patricia Ann Litsinger of York; two stepsons, George Wisenall, and his wife Deb of North Carolina, and Gregory Strausbaugh of Wellsville; three stepdaughters, Judy Wisenall of Hanover, Sue Ann McLaughlin, and her husband Jerry of York, and Cheri L. Coleman of York; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Markel of Dallastown. He was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew Litsinger; and a brother, Robert Litsinger.
Funeral services will be private. Friends of the family are encouraged to call and visit Mrs. Litsinger at The Haven at Springwood (717-741-9919) in the weeks to come. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019