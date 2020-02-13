|
|
David L. Rauhauser
Dover - David Lee Rauhauser, 77, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Providence Place of Dover. He was the husband of Linda M. (Blauser) Rauhauser who preceded him in death on June 20, 2016.
Born in York on April 15, 1942, David was the son of the late Clarence M. Rauhauser, Sr. and Ida L. (Gerber) Rauhauser. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and their Men's Group. He graduated from West York Area High School in 1960. He worked for Codorun Run Farms, New York Wire Company, and as a bus driver for West York Area School District. He spent most of his career as a truck driver for Edgcomb Metals/Mac Steel.
Mr. Rauhauser was a loving husband and father. A very social man who always put his family first. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to his cabin, hunting, playing cards, taking walks, and visiting with family and friends, especially his grandsons.
Mr. Rauhauser is survived by two daughters, Vicki Dettinger and husband, Rande of York and Bonnie Mummert and husband, Troy of Dover; four grandsons, Jared Mummert, Aaron Dettinger, Ian Mummert and Adam Dettinger; three sisters, Dorothy Limbert, Janet Koontz and Ruthanna Landis; one brother, Wayne Rauhauser and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Esther Raffensberger, Ethel Maul and Lois Smith and seven brothers, Edgar Rauhauser, Eugene Rauhauser, Emerson Rauhauser, Ebert Rauhauser, Clarence Rauhauser, Jr, Glenn Rauhauser and infant, William Rauhauser.
The celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Salem UCC, 2705 W. Canal Rd, Dover with Chaplain Ralph Miller officiating. Viewings will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St, York and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. A funeral procession will form at 1:45 p.m. at the main entrance to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , GPA Harrisburg Office, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020